Children’s Day 2025: 5 Best Places in Mumbai to Celebrate and Make Your Child Feel Special

Every year, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 across India to honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, who was affectionately called Chacha Nehru because of his deep love for children. The day celebrates childhood, innocence, and the importance of nurturing young minds. Parents and teachers can make this day special by spending time with kids, planning a fun outing, encouraging creativity, or surprising them with small gifts. More than anything, children value care, laughter, and attention—so celebrating their happiness makes this day truly meaningful.

Here are five wonderful places in Mumbai to celebrate Children’s Day:

1. Nehru Planetarium

A must-visit for kids curious about space and science. The planetarium’s sky shows and space exhibits make learning about stars, planets, and galaxies exciting. It’s a place that sparks imagination and inspires young minds to explore the mysteries of the universe.

2. Taraporewala Aquarium

This iconic attraction introduces children to a colourful underwater world. They can see vibrant fish, sea turtles, and other marine creatures up close. It’s a fascinating and educational experience that helps kids appreciate marine life and ocean conservation. (As of now it is closed but is expected to open soon)

3. Jijamata Udyan (Byculla Zoo)

One of Mumbai’s oldest zoos, it’s home to a variety of animals and birds. Children can enjoy spotting tigers, deer, peacocks, and more while learning about wildlife. The adjoining botanical garden adds to the fun, offering a peaceful and green escape in the city.

4. Sanjay Gandhi National Park

A perfect destination for nature-loving families. Kids can enjoy a mini train ride, see animals at the small zoo, and explore the ancient Kanheri Caves. It’s a great way to introduce children to nature, adventure, and history all in one trip.

5. Hanging Garden & Kamla Nehru Park

Located on Malabar Hill, these twin gardens offer beautiful views of Marine Drive and lots of space for children to play freely. The famous Old Woman’s Shoe structure delights younger visitors, making it a fun, safe, and relaxing spot for a family picnic.