Chirag Bejan Daruwalla Meets Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Shri Chirag Bejan Daruwalla, son of Shri Bejan Daruwalla, had a pleasant meeting with the 13th and current Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant. Shri Chirag Daruwalla gifted Lord Ganesha to Shri Pramod Sawant. Both the great personality shared good thoughts and values ​​about life.

Pramod Sawant Kundali Prediction

Date of Birth: 24 April 1973

Place of Birth: Panaji, Goa

In Shri Pramod Sawant's Kundali, Sun is in the first house and Venus is exalted. It is this powerful combination that blesses him with exceptional leadership qualities. His political plans also reflect the skill he possesses because of this combination. Apart from this, the exalted Mars is situated with the debilitated Jupiter, which creates the Neecha Bhanga Raj Yoga in his Kundali. When the exalted planet nullifies the negative effects of the debilitated planet, it is called Neecha Bhanga Raja Yoga.

This indicates that Pramod Sawant may be able to achieve great heights in his career. Mars keeps the energy moving and Jupiter helps in fighting for the place. According to the Raj Yoga included in the Kundali of Shri Pramod Sawant, the coming year can give a new direction to his life as well as bring paths of progress in his life. He will achieve great success at a very young age. According to Shri Pramod Sawant's Janam Kundali analysis, the coming year is going to be good for his health. Business-related trips will be successful and fruitful. Pramod Sawant is a very active person who inspires others to take action. A busy man who is always doing something creatively, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with his wife Sulakshana Sawant is also an active BJP worker and associated with the women's wing of the party in Goa.



