Christmas 2021: Ideas to give your home a festive touch this holiday season!

With Christmas festivities just around the corner, people are making a conscious effort to rejoice and celebrate the passing of yet another overwhelming year. The joyous vibe around this time makes for a great occasion to catch up with friends and family.

Such times call for Christmas trees, mistletoe, wreath -- the quintessential home decor to spruce up your house to host the perfect Christmas party. Below are a few Christmas decorations ideas to give your home festive vibes.

1. Christmas tree

The Christmas tree is the lifeline of the festival that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. It is an evergreen tree such as fir or pine, usually placed in the living room. One can't imagine celebrating Christmas without decorating the tree. Children are more excited when it comes to Christmas trees. They eagerly wait for 25th December every year to mark the occasion by decorating the tree with ornaments, lights, candies, and gifts. One can easily get Christmas trees from markets. From small to large, Christmas trees are available in different sizes in markets.

And if you are a DIY person, there are many options to come up with your own handmade Christmas tree.

Talking about the ways to make a DIY X-Mas tree, Tanu Akshit Lamba, PRT General, Suraj Bhan DAV Public School, said, "One of the easiest ways to create X-Mas tree is using a green coloured ribbon. You can also take paper cups and paint them with green colour and then keep them upsidedown. Paper cone also serves as an alternative to the Christmas tree. I have also taught my students to make DIY Christmas trees. Such activity is also making students busy at home amid pandemic."

So, don't miss to deck up your house with a Christmas tree as it not only enhances your home decor but also forms an important part of the Christmas celebrations because it symbolises hope and renewal.

2. Christmas tree accessories

The main element of the Christmas tree is the star that goes on top of it. It symbolises the 'Star of Bethlehem' that guided the three kings to the place of birth of Jesus. Also, it represents humanity.

Apart from Christmas Star, people also decorate Christmas trees using 'Merry Christmas' banners, baubles, Christofle, bells, and mini Santa ornaments among others. You also can use a tree skirt to wrap around the base of your Christmas tree.

Madhuri Verma, a doting mother to two toddlers, shared how her kids have become extremely happy after seeing the decorated Christmas tree at their home.

"My younger son Yuvaan has found a new friend in the Christmas tree. Currently, his favourite activity is to go around the Christmas tree and play with the decor items. I am waiting for the 25th so that I put the gifts behind the tree for my children," she shared.

Also, one can make their house more appealing during Christmas by using fairy lights. They will surely brighten up your home with good cheer. A warm yellow tone can be an ideal option for decorative light.

3. Wreath

Like the Christmas tree, Christmas wreath is considered one of the most important decor items. It is a circular decoration that helps to dress up any door they are placed on. Wreaths are generally made of evergreen, berries, or other natural materials.

4. Christmas themed paintings

Incorporate artistic vibes in your home by putting Christmas themed paintings on the walls. From snowman to pine trees and reindeer, one can decorate their home with these artistic creations. Also, experience the feel of freshly fallen snow by creating your own mini snowman.

5. Candles

If you want to make Christmas more special, then right away buy some candles. They are the perfect decoration items that spread happiness and warmth. One can also buy scented candles to fill the air with a delightful holiday fragrance. How can we forget the addition of tall, bright dinner candles? They will surely elevate the dining table at your home.

With these decor hacks, you can surely brighten up your house this Christmas season. Merry Christmas!

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor