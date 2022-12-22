Christmas 2022: Best Countries to visit during this festive season

Christmas is most famous festival celebrated across the world on December 25 every year. This festival is celebrated to mark the birth of 'Jesus Christ' who is the founder of Christianity. On this occasion people decorate their houses with candles and small electric lights and bulbs. People lit up their homes and Church symbolizing Christ.

Here is the list of best places to go for Christmas.

Jerusalem, Israel:

Jerusalem emanates spirituality and historical magnetism, suspended between the past and present. Central to three great monotheistic religions - Judaism, Christianity and Islam, the city is like a state of mind - a constant anxiety between followers of different faiths.

London, England:

London is the capital of England as well as the most populous city in Great Britain. The city is a confluence of the old and the new and is one of the most important tourist destinations in the entire world.

Finland, Europe:

Finland is the perfect setting and best place to celebrate Christmas, with its Christmas traditions, snowy landscape, and Santa and his elves. Finland is said to be home to Santa Claus. Thus, Christmas in Finland is celebrated differently than in other countries. It is celebrated on Christmas Eve.

New York, USA:

It’s a unique opportunity to spend Christmas in New York City. It is undoubtedly among the world’s most wonderful and best places to enjoy Christmas. There’s so much to explore and experience in New York during the holidays, but it’s the city’s epic skyline that elevates everything.