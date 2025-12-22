Christmas 2025 Special Recipe: Make Perfect Bakery-Style Cookies Without Oven
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 22, 2025 17:08 IST2025-12-22T17:07:41+5:302025-12-22T17:08:28+5:30
People are getting ready for Christmas by decorating their homes and enjoying the holiday spirit. During Christmas other than ...
People are getting ready for Christmas by decorating their homes and enjoying the holiday spirit. During Christmas other than cake another must have item on your list is cookies. In bakeries , these items prepared in large quantities using baking soda, baking powder, and refined flour, which are not that good for our health. Instead of buying these expensive items from outside, why not make them at home?
Let's see how to make these cookies at home using wheat flour, without an oven, and which taste even better than the ones from the market.
Ingredients -
- Wheat flour - 2 cups
- Fine semolina - half a cup
- Finely grated coconut - half a cup
- Salt - to taste
- Sugar - 1 cup
- Cardamom powder - half a teaspoon
- Dry fruits - as per your preference
- Ghee - 2 to 3 cups
Also Read: Christmas 2025 Special Cake Recipe: How to Make a Delicious Chocolate Cake at Home
Instructions -
- In a bowl, combine the wheat flour, semolina, grated coconut, salt, cardamom powder, and dry fruits.
- In another bowl, add the sugar and just enough water to dissolve it, and let it soak.
- Add the ghee to the bowl with the flour mixture and mix everything together with your hands.
- Then add the sugar and water mixture and gradually mix everything together again.
- Now, roll out the dough, flatten it with your hands, or use a mold to make cookies of your desired shape.
- Now, take some ghee in a pan and fry these prepared cookies very gently over low heat.
- Increase the heat to medium. The cookies turn out well due to the sugar and soft dough.
- Add chopped dry fruits or grated coconut on top before temp of cookies cools down.