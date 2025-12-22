Christmas 2025 Special Recipe: Make Perfect Bakery-Style Cookies Without Oven

People are getting ready for Christmas by decorating their homes and enjoying the holiday spirit. During Christmas other than cake another must have item on your list is cookies. In bakeries , these items prepared in large quantities using baking soda, baking powder, and refined flour, which are not that good for our health. Instead of buying these expensive items from outside, why not make them at home?

Let's see how to make these cookies at home using wheat flour, without an oven, and which taste even better than the ones from the market.

Ingredients -

Wheat flour - 2 cups Fine semolina - half a cup Finely grated coconut - half a cup Salt - to taste Sugar - 1 cup Cardamom powder - half a teaspoon Dry fruits - as per your preference Ghee - 2 to 3 cups

Instructions -