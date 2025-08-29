Coconut Water for Weight Loss: Myth or Reality? Here's What Expert Says

One of the healthiest drink is coconut water which contains all kinds of essential nutrients. Coconut water is low in calories and contains a good amount of electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium. Apart from this, it also contains small amounts of carbohydrates, fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin B. Coconut water is low in calories, so many people think that it helps in weight loss. But let's find out what is the truth...

According to Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a trend researcher at Harvard and Stanford Universities, coconut water does not have a direct effect on weight loss. You can drink it only as part of a healthy diet and a good lifestyle, but it is not a weight loss drink. Coconut water contains electrolytes and potassium that can help keep the body hydrated and control acid reflux and blood pressure.

Not only this, according to many studies, coconut water is also very useful in the problem of kidney stones. Due to its low sugar and high potassium content, coconut water also works as a sports drink. Dr. Sethi also said that coconut water can help in weight loss, reduce menstrual cramps or reduce depression, but there is no solid research on this yet. So it would be premature to say anything about it.

An adult can drink one cup of coconut water daily. On the other hand, if you have kidney, heart or blood sugar problems, then consult a doctor once. Coconut water is a natural drink, there is no doubt about it. But it is not yet possible to say whether it helps in weight loss or reduces menstrual cramps or not. So take it only as part of a healthy diet.