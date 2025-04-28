Constant Gas and Acidity? Follow These 3 Ayurveda Remedies

Due to extended working hours, not eating on time, wrong lifestyle, and not getting enough sleep, many people face various stomach related problems every day. Many people get heartburn or gas problems in the stomach immediately after eating anything. In such a situation, they do not pay attention to work or anything else. They feel restless throughout the day. To solve these problems, it is better to know the causes first, because the right measures can be taken. If you are experiencing gas or acidity after eating anything, Dr. Robin Sharma of Ayurveda has given some solutions.

What did the doctor say?

Dr. Robin Sharma has posted a video on his YouTube channel, in which he has given solutions to solve this problem. He said, "The main reasons for the formation of gas in the stomach are wrong lifestyle and wrong eating and drinking habits. However, one comforting thing is that you can solve these problems with some simple solutions."

3 Habits That Eliminate Gas and Acidity

Drink This Drink on an Empty Stomach

To get rid of gas and acidity, doctors have advised drinking a special drink. To prepare this drink, boil one teaspoon of cumin seeds, half a teaspoon of ginger powder, and a small piece of jaggery in a glass of water. When the water is half left, turn off the gas. You can strain the water and drink it warm. The doctor said that drinking this special drink improves your digestion, due to which you will not have the problem of gas and acidity throughout the day. If you want, you can drink this drink even after lunch.

Avoid Milk

According to Dr. Robin Sharma, if you have a lot of gas problems, you should avoid eating milk and milk products. You can eat ghee, because ghee also keeps the digestive system strong.

Asafoetida

Doctors have advised eating asafoetida to eliminate the problem of gas and acidity. While preparing food, add a little asafoetida. Doctors say that if you follow these 3 things, it can help in eliminating the problems of gas, acidity, and bloating.