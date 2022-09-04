DAG Spotlights Indian artist Madhvi Parekh

New Delhi, Sep 4 DAG announced its participation in the 10th edition of Frieze Masters 2022 with Madhavi Parekh: An Ancient Modernness, a solo artist presentation featuring ten works from the 1970s, a decade that marked a pivotal period in the artist's life as she relocated, with her family, to New Delhi-exchanging the cultural and cultured life of Calcutta

