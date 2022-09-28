Dailyhunt and AMG Media Networks Limited Conclude #StoryForGlory in a Grand Finale in Delhi

Dailyhunt, India’s #1 local language content platform, and AMG Media Networks, a platform supported by leading integrated business conglomerate Adani Group, concluded #StoryForGlory, a nationwide talent hunt for India’s next big storytellers in a grand finale in Delhi. The nationwide talent hunt culminated in the discovery of 12 winners under the two categories - Video and Print. The four-month-long program kickstarted in May, received over 1000 applications, out of which 20 talented participants were shortlisted. The shortlisted candidates went through an eight-week long fellowship and a two-week learning program at MICA, a leading media institute. After their rigorous training the participants spent six weeks working on their final project while also being mentored by leading media publishing firms. During the course of the program, the participants focussed on their skill building and experiential learning to grow their storytelling and content rigour.

At the finale, the 20 finalists presented their projects, out of which 12 were selected as the winners by an esteemed jury.

The jury consisted of industry leaders such as Virendra Gupta, Founder, Dailyhunt; Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Networks Limited; Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express; Anupama Chopra, Founder, Film Companion; Shaili Chopra, Founder, SheThePeople; Neelesh Misra, Founder, Gaon Connection and Pankaj Mishra, Co-Founder, Factor Daily. #StoryForGlory identified unique voices from the masses and provided participants with an opportunity to pave their careers in the field of journalism and shape the larger media ecosystem with creative content. “We have been able to leverage technology to discover the vibrant and talented pool of India’s storytellers. The digital news and media space has been advancing considerably, especially in the art of storytelling, and through the #StoryForGlory initiative we reinstate our commitment to shaping India’s media ecosystem and give India’s budding storytellers the opportunities to develop their skills and share their passion with the world,” said Virendra Gupta, Founder, Dailyhunt. “As a land of rich and diverse stories, India is home to many storytellers. Together, witH Dailyhunt, we have been able to identify the next generation of India’s chroniclers and give them the right support and platform required to hone and cultivate their skills. The response we’ve received has been overwhelming, to say the least. The #StoryforGlory initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to drive good content and look for ways to give India’s most talented creators an avenue to make their creative visions come to life,” said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Networks Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited. #StoryForGlory was launched with the objective of discovering India’s rich and diverse pool of content creators across video and written formats and genres such as current affairs, news, science, technology, arts, and culture among others.



