Dark Neck No More! Try This Easy Home Remedy with Tomato, Besan, Curd and Honey

Having a darkness on your neck is a pretty embarrassing thing as it is hard to get rid of it. This darkness is due to continuous sweating, dust particles and not washing the neck properly while washing the face, not removing the make-up properly, dark layers appear on the neck. Hormonal changes, lack of sleep, weight gain, pregnancy also cause dark neck.

But don't worry you can get rid of dark spots on the skin by following some simple, home remedies. You don't have to do anything special for this. You can lighten the skin by using foods like tomato, curd, gram flour, honey. First of all cut a tomato. into half, then add one spoon of besan flour on it. Gram flour acts as a natural cleanser and scrubber. Which removes the dead skin and makes the skin soft. Then add some curd on tomato and gram flour, the lactic acid in it removes tanning from the skin and works to brighten the skin naturally.

Mix some honey in it. Honey moisturizes the skin and makes the skin soft. These ingredients mix together to create a powerful natural tan remover. Apply this mixture gently on your neck and massage it slowly for 3 to 4 minutes. This will completely remove the tanning on the neck. Then wash your neck with lukewarm water. This remedy not only removes blackheads but also makes the skin shiny and healthy.

Also Read: Is This Common Daily Habit Slowly Damaging Your Kidneys, Here's What Expert Say

Citric acid in tomatoes bleaches the skin, gram flour exfoliates. Yogurt gives a good tone to the skin and honey adds glow to the skin. Applying this pack 2 to 3 times in a week will get rid of acne and tanning. The skin gets a natural glow. You can also apply this remedy on your hands, feet or elbows. Do not go in the sun too much after applying this. You will notice the difference within a few days. This will make the neck look neat and clean.