Dating games are dead in 2022 said young singles

New Delhi, Dec 5 2022 brought new excitement for getting back ‘out there' with our collective resolve to make up for lost time during quarantine. Social activities like travel and live events rebounded in record fashion, and dating was no exception. Millions of young adults who started their dating lives in lockdown, showed they were definitely out and ready to mingle IRL, and unlike previous generations, they were dating on their terms and were done playing games.

With 2022 drawing to a close, Tinder's Year in Swipe shares the top flirt flexes of the year. From new relationship labels and stances on social issues to sober dating trends and the hot new emojis popping up in the chat, here's the state of the date:

Young singles are owning the situationship as a valid relationship status. Young singles were still down to play the field this year, but they opted for a high-quality roster where everyone was on the same page. More than a hookup, but not quite a traditional relationship, the "situationship," a casual - yet clearly defined - relationship came to rise in 2022. Tinder saw a 49 per cent increase in members adding the new relationship intention to their profiles and over 1 in 102 surveyed young singles said they prefer situationships as a way to develop a relationship with less pressure.

Positivity was a major plus. Originally known as the parking symbol,? has been repurposed to represent Pushin' P and was the number 1 trending emoji globally on Tinder this year. An interesting shift from the trending emojis of years past

