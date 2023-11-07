Delicious Diwali snacks that you can prepare in less than an hour

Food is an essential part of any festival's celebrations. Diwali, the eagerly awaited festival of the year, is just around the corner. It's a tradition during this festival to prepare and share a wide range of delicious snacks and sweets with family and friends. Here, we present a selection of traditional dishes which can be made in less than a hour.

Modak: Modak is a traditional sweet dish made with rice flour and jaggery stuffing. It is served in the shape of Lord Ganesha and is believed to be his favourite sweet. It can be steamed or fried and is one of the most popular snacks during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kothimbir Vadi: Kothimbir Vadi is a savoury snack made from coriander leaves, gram flour, and spices. It is fried and served with chutneys or other accompaniments such as coconut chutney. This snack is crunchy and flavorful and a perfect accompaniment to any thali.

Shankarpali: Shankarpali is a sweet snack made from flour, sugar, ghee, and cardamom powder. It is deep-fried until crisp and golden brown and then cut into diamond shapes. Shankarpali is sweet, crunchy, and perfect for those who have a sweet tooth.

Masala Puri: Masala Puri is a deep-fried spiced bread made from whole wheat flour. It can be served with pickles or chutney for a delicious snack. This snack is light and crispy and can be served as an appetizer or as part of the main course meal.