Designer Rina Dhaka slams leather in latest PETA India video

By IANS | Published: June 3, 2022 12:21 PM 2022-06-03T12:21:06+5:30 2022-06-03T12:35:38+5:30

New Delhi, June 3 Just in time for World Environment Day celebrated annually on June 5, Celebrity designer ...

Designer Rina Dhaka slams leather in latest PETA India video | Designer Rina Dhaka slams leather in latest PETA India video

Designer Rina Dhaka slams leather in latest PETA India video

Next

New Delhi, June 3 Just in time for World Environment Day celebrated annually on June 5, Celebrity designer Rina Dhaka says that leather is out in the new public service announcement

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Rina Dhaka