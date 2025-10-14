Did You Know? Frying Snacks at This Time for Perfectly Crispy Diwali Treats

Preparing Diwali snack is amazing but lots of oil and ghee is used for it. In the past, women used to prepare snacks by observing the frying times for it. Even now, these times are going viral due to social media. So if you have not started preparing snacks, then follow these times, if you use less oil in the food, it will benefit you, right?

How are these times determined? So, tide! From the tide! When we make a large amount of chakali, Anarase, and Shankarpale during Diwali, a lot of oil accumulates at the bottom of the container in which we keep those items and the items become soft. The person making the food and the quantity of the item are the same, but a lot of oil is absorbed in those items. When making potato vade / bhaji, sometimes they drink a lot of oil. The reason for this is that the item is fried exactly at the time of the tide. If the food is fried during the high tide time, then very less oil is required and the food is delicious and it is good for health. So, how to calculate the time of high tide? It is available in the newspaper or on the net, but a simple and easy method is given below.

Check today's date on the calendar, for example, today's date is 2, date 2 × 3/4 = 1.5, now 1.5 means full tide at 1.30 pm. Start frying about 3 hours before full tide. (From 10.30 am to 1.30 pm) But if you start frying after 1.30 pm, then as time goes by, the food will absorb more oil.

When we are frying in large quantities, then if we follow this time, the oil will be absorbed in the food very less, the food will also be good and it will be good for health. In our house, all the Diwali dishes are made according to the above method by looking at the time of high tide and low tide. You should definitely try this experiment; especially those in the catering business should follow these times.