DIOR Beauty launches industry-first WhatsApp campaign with global influencer Jisoo

New Delhi, May 12 French luxury brand DIOR Beauty launches its industry-first campaign with brand ambassador and global icon @Jisoo, giving @diorbeauty's 9.6 million Instagram followers access to four days of exclusive content and conversation with the muse of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick campaign over WhatsApp. Dior has collaborated with global communications platform 'Infobip' to release this innovative omnichannel experience, the first time a brand has used WhatsApp to empower conversations with a brand ambassador.

Customers are invited to become part of the experience via @diorbeauty's Instagram story, where Jisoo has offered followers the chance to join her 'exclusive WhatsApp group'. From there, customers are taken to a dedicated landing page where they can sign up to engage with Jisoo's chatbot over WhatsApp ahead of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick launch. Members choose the type of content they want to receive, from themed videos to exclusive behind the scenes footage of Jisoo's life as a Dior ambassador.

Arthur Poulain, Digital Innovation and Strategic Planning Manager, DIOR, comments, "This campaign has pushed the boundaries of how luxury beauty and technology must collaborate to deliver innovative experiences across the channels we know our customers love. Using WhatsApp meant we could think outside the box in terms of how we engage our dedicated Instagram community, giving them the opportunity to chat to Jisoo like they would a friend and empowering them to choose the content they want to see next."

"Our role is to re-define how communication can help bring brand stories to life and this partnership with DIOR Beauty is the prime example of how channels like WhatsApp deliver this. This has been one of the most exciting campaigns we've ever worked on, using every element of the channel's rich capabilities to deliver something truly unique and extraordinary. We hope this inspires other brands to take their digital engagement to new heights," added Adrian Benic, Chief Product Officer, Infobip.

