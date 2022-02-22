Discover New Zealand's secret landscapes

New Delhi, Feb 22 New Zealand's landscapes are breathtaking and are a true delight to the eyes. One is certain to be astonished by beautiful landscapes at every bend. While the entire country is gorgeous, there are a few areas that stand out for being the most unique and untouched places in New Zealand.

Home to mountains like skyscrapers, waterfalls cascading like velvet and the quiet, stillness of a land before time, it's a place to experience the true, raw beauty of nature. New Zealand is full of these marvels which is sure to awaken your inner explorer. We present to you 4 beautiful & untapped New Zealand landscapes that are sure to leave you in awe of the beauty of nature:

Mt Cook/Mackenzie

The Mackenzie region is tucked nicely halfway between Christchurch and Queenstown, but if feels like a world all of its own. It's one of few International Dark Sky Reserves in the world, known for transforming into a crystal-clear blanket of stars by night. Gaze at the milky way from a hot pool at Tekapo Springs or if you want a closer look at the planets, the Dark Sky Reserve offers tours at Mt John Observatory, New Zealand's premier astronomical research centre. By day, the region offers sights just as spectacular with remarkable glaciers set amongst towering mountains.

Southern Coastline

