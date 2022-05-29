Disturbing and startling findings about average period onset age and duration: Survey

New Delhi, May 29 India's leading feminine hygiene brand, everteen, has released findings of its everteen Menstrual Hygiene Survey 2022, where it spoke to nearly 6000 menstruating women between the ages of 18 and 35 from more than 35 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhopal, Indore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Kolkata.

More than half of the women, 53.2 per cent, stated that they do not get enough sleep during the first two days of their periods. 67.5 per cent of women are still concerned about the possibility of spotting while sleeping during their periods. 57.3 per cent of women reported moderate to severe menstrual cramps, while 37.2 per cent reported mild or intermittent menstrual pain. A whopping 62.2 per cent of women admitted to never or only rarely changing a sanitary pad in a public place such as an office, mall, or cinema hall. A whopping 74.6 per cent of women are bothered by the prospect of changing their sanitary pad in a public restroom. 88.3 per cent of women believe that dirty toilets are a source of UTI.

The survey also reveals some disturbing and startling findings about the average period onset age and duration. While the majority of women

