Divine Media the upcoming revolution in the Advertising Industry

In conversation with Pritesh Manwatkar, Marketing head(digital and corporate communications) and Social media executive of Divine media

Divine Media has been bestowed with several awards in the field of Marketing and Advertising. The company provides Marketing solutions through the latest trends to its clients. Today we Will discuss the impact of Social media marketing on consumers, the latest trends in the field of Advertising and much more. Ashwini, this side here.

How did the journey begin?

Divine Media, a multi-award winner company, was incorporated as a media house and gradually transformed into a digital marketing agency. In the era of Social Media, Content is king, and advertising is the heart and soul of any business or any individual who wants to expand their reach and connect with a very larger audience.

How does your agency exactly work in the field of marketing?

There was a time when brands heavily relied on Tv advertisements as well as Print media back then since there were no social media, but as time passed by and the boom in the social media industry with technology becoming extremely affordable to each and every section of the society, the advertisement industry which was almost trivial prior the social media boom in 2015, with the advancement in technology and more social applications keep on launching.Presently the advertisement industry is valued at 29784 crores growing at over 39.5% per year and will be predicted to reach almost 51110 crores by 2024. This is how the dynamics have changed.

Our company presently Helps our Esteemed clients with content creation, Digital ads, Storytelling influencer Marketing and Meme marketing. We have given our services to more than 1000+ prestigious clients, which includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Xiaomi, Moj app etc. Our services to our clients have been extremely beneficial for them to create a brand presence and reach a wider audience which includes age groups ranging from children to adults. Basically, our network is more than 100 million plus audiences not only in India but across the globe as well.

How is your company appealing to your customers?

Since we are at par with the latest trends going around, we never make our clients disappointed; Our clients are our first priority; hence we are always ethical, friendly and approachable. This is the reason most of our clients come back to us for hiring our services.

What are the latest trends in the advertising industry?



As we all know, the talk of the town is AI (artificial intelligence). Right from ad targeting to customer segmentation, artificial intelligence is used in more aspects of digital advertising, where data-driven decisions are now more important than ever. Generative AI tools that create content such as videos, images, and even music are now used by marketers to create personalized campaigns.