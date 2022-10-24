Diwali 2022: Check out last-minute, easy home decoration ideas

As the dawn marked its first ray today, so did the Diwali celebrations across the globe. The festival of lights marks Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.

People around the country celebrate the occasion in special ways, particularly by drawing rangolis, hosting Diwali parties at home, and cooking delectable foods and sweets.

And any festival is incomplete without decorations. If you are struggling with ideas on how to beautify your house, then follow the tips mentioned below.

Floral Decoration

Flower decorations are among the most elegant and gorgeous decorations for any holiday or occasion. Flowers are almost everyone's favourite, thus they're used to beautify dwellings. You may design floral rangolis out of flowers of your choice be it yellow, red, cerise carnations, orange gerberas, and yellow roses, or just use them in different shapes to make the decor interesting and one-of-a-kind.

Colourful Diyas

If you don't have much time but want to make your home appear nice, try colourful diyas. Diwali is marked by the lighting of diyas. Colourful diyas can be used to make it more fascinating.

Handmade showpieces

Handmade items offer a classic touch. You may use them to adorn your living room, hallway, balcony, and even the main entrance's walls and ceilings. Showpieces that are filled with water, ornamented with petals and flowers, or decorated with candles or diyas can be used.

Wall Hangings

Wall hangings, or torans, serve as both beautiful decorations and auspicious seasonal elements. To create a genuine Diwali look, build torans out of spare fabrics or utilise idol-printed wall hangings. They are trendy and will add a traditional touch to your Diwali decorations.

Fairy Lights

Fairy lights help to create a joyful atmosphere. These lights can be used in different ways. Wrap them around the pillars, hang them on the windows, or hang them on the main entrance in any colour or shape you like. This beautiful Diwali decor will brighten up your home.

Rangoli

The vivid and elaborate rangoli designs brighten up the celebratory fervour, much as the gorgeously illuminated oil lights and lanterns do. Rangoli packed with varied colours boosts the Diwali spirit and reminds us that good times are just around the corner. Rangoli may be made with flowers. You may add a flowery touch to your rangoli patterns.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor