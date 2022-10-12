Diwali 2022: Significance of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is a festivals of Hindus celebrated one day after Govardhan Puja and two days after Diwali. Bhai Dooj is the fifth and last day of five day long festival of Diwali. Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. This year it falls on October 27, 2022.

Origin- Bhaiya Dooj/Bhai Dooj, Bhau-Beej/Bhai Phonta is a festival which is celebrated among Hindus of India, Nepal and other countries on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Kartika month of Vikram. It is also celebrated as Yama Dwitiya in the southern parts of India.

Bhai Dooj is an auspicious occasion that celebrated the strong bonding between two opposite sex siblings. Sisters invite their brothers to visit their place and prepare the beloved dishes for them. Sisters also pray to God for the well-being and longevity of their brothers against all the evils and bad fortune. In return, brothers follow their responsibilities of caring and loving their sisters.

There are few Hindu mythological based stories related to the origin of the auspicious day. According to the one legend, Yama, the God of Death and his sister Yamuna. It is believed that he met his beloved sister on Dwitheya, the second day after the new moon and thus the occasion began to be celebrated as "Yamadwitheya" or "Yamadvitiya" across the country from that day.

