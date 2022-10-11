Diwali 2022: Significance of Dhanteras

Diwali, the festival of lights is indeed the most awaited festival and the most celebrated festivals of India. This wonderful festival is the celebration of five days. With onset of the month of Diwali, the whole India gets completely involved in the celebratory mode. The celebration of Diwali includes the lighting of the house with lights and diyas and decorate the house with flowers and rangolis. This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, 2022, festivals falls on Kartik Amavasya.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Kartik month of the Dark Lunar fortnight. Dhanteras graces the lives of the masses with affluence. Dhanteras will be celebrated on 23 October in 2022. According to the Hindu Panchang, this festival is celebrated on Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha every year.

Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of God of Ayurveda, on this day a lamp of God of death is lit outside the home so that any untimely death of a family members can be avoided. Dhanteras marks the day when Goddess Laxmi emerged from the ocean of milk with Lord Kuber and a vessel full of Gold. It is also celebrated to worship Dhanvantari at the time of Samundra Manthan, 13 lamps are lit on Dhanteras each, inside the house and at the main gate in the evening of Dhanteras. Another lamp called Yama as lit during the time of sleeping.

On the day of Dhanteras during the Pradosh Kaal, it is believed that denoting lamps to Lord Yamraj will bring the auspiciousness to you and your kins. If the Triyodashi Tithi extends till the next day after sunrise, then the Dhanteras is to be celebrated on that day. On the day of Dhanteras, Dhanvantari, according to scriptures, should be worshipped with Shodashopchara. Shodashopchara is a ritual that consists of 16 different procedures of worship. This includes, Aasan, Padya, Arghya, Aachaman (scented drinking water), bathe, clothing, jewelry, scents (saffron and sandalwood), flowers, dhoop, deep, Naivaidya, Aachman (pure water), betel leaf containing the offerings, Aarti, and parikrama.



