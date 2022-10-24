Diwali 2022: Vidhi, Muhurat for Lakshmi - Ganesh Puja

Every year Diwali is celebrated to symbolise the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and joy over despair.

Popularly known as the festival of lights, it is celebrated nationwide with great enthusiasm.

On this day people observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, and dress in new traditional attire.

They also perform Puja at their homes to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and Lord Ganesha to guide them towards the right path and to give courage to conquer all fears.

Diwali 2022: Shubh Muhurat

This year, Diwali will begin on October 24 with the Lakshmi- Ganesh Puja traditions. The shubh muhurat will be between 6:53 PM and 8:16 PM. However, timeframes may differ according to the location.

Diwali 2022: Puja Vidhi

People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laksmi on this day to seek their blessings and also offer them sweets like as Modak, halwa and laddoos.

Candles and diyas are lit, and crackers burst after the puja as a part of the celebration.

Lighting diyas, according to Hindu beliefs, wards off bad spirits.

Diwali 2022: Significance

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).

( With inputs from ANI )

