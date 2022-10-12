Diwali 2022: Why buying gold is considered auspicious during Dhanteras

Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day of the five long Diwali festival. According to the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is observed every year on the Trayodashi date that is the thirteenth day of Kartik month's Krishna Paksha. This year it falls on October 23, 2022.

The festival of Dhanteras holds importance because the occasion is all meant to honour Goddess Laxmi who is believed to be the demiurge of finances and wealth. It is very significant in many parts of the country. It is believed that Goddess Laxmi is attracted to clean and positive spaces and hence the festival is is recognized.

Dhanteras is regarded as one of the most favourable time to purchase gold and other precious metals. Buying gold during Diwali is thought to similar to inviting Goddess Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, into one's home.

According to an adage, the newly wed wife of the 16-year old King Hima drove away the God of Death, Yama, by dazzling him with heaps of gold and silver. The king’s wife saved his life by blocking the sleeping chamber with the heap of wealth. Since then, buying gold, or silver on this day has been considered auspicious as it is believed to keep evil and death away.

