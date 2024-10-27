Diwali 2024: Will Festival Of Lights Be Celebrated on October 31 or November 1?

Diwali, also known as the 'Festival of Lights,' is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in the Indian sub-continent. This vibrant festival marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, bringing families together to celebrate with joy, feasting, and the lighting of lamps. The festival is steeped in tradition and is a time for worship, sharing gifts, and creating cherished memories.

As the festival approaches, there has been confusion about the exact date of Diwali this year, with many wondering whether it falls on October 31 or November 1. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Sharad Sharma has clarified that Diwali will be celebrated on October 31.

Read Also | Happy Diwali 2024 Wishes: Heartfelt Messages, Quotes, Images, and Greetings to Share with Loved Ones This Deepawali

In an interview with India Today TV, Sharma explained, "This year, Amavasya coincides with the 14th day of the fortnight, and Diwali will be observed on the night of October 31, as Amavasya begins that afternoon."

Amavasya, the lunar phase of the new moon, holds significance in Hindu tradition. Additionally, Sharma noted that Deepotsav, a festival celebrated the day before Diwali, will take place on October 30.

As the festival approaches, preparations are underway across the nation, with families looking forward to the joyous celebrations that Diwali brings.