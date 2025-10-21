Diwali 2025: 6 Must-Listen Tracks for the Festive Season

This festive season, add a musical spark to your celebrations with Amazon Music’s specially curated Diwali Beats Playlist - a collection of high-energy tracks, vibrant melodies, and fresh sounds that capture the quintessential spirit of Diwali.

Whether you are dancing with friends, spending time with family, navigating festive traffic, or enjoying a house party, this playlist keeps the festive mood alive. From traditional-inspired tunes to contemporary chart-toppers, each song is carefully curated to offer something for everyone.

Bijuria - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - Tanishk Bagchi, Ravi Pawar, Sonu Nigam, Asees Kaur

Blending nostalgic melodies with a modern twist, Bijuria works perfectly in both traditional and contemporary settings. Featuring the iconic voice of Sonu Nigam, the track balances energy with elegance, making it a favourite across generations.

For a Reason - Karan Aujla, Ikky

Known for his fan-favourite Punjabi hits, Karan Aujla gives you a smooth and well-produced track with a relaxed yet rhythmic tone. Together with Ikky, they bring effortless charisma, making this an ideal song for lively celebrations or simply setting the tone for a great evening.

Sirra - Guru Randhawa, Kiran Bajwa, Rony Ajnali

Guru Randhawa’s signature upbeat style shines through in this track, making it instantly recognisable and enjoyable. With simple lyrics and an energetic tempo, Sirra is the track that is guaranteed to stick in your head for days.

Danger - Param Sundari - Sachin-Jigar, Vishal Dadlani, Parvathi Meenakshi, Amitabh Bhattacharya

Offering a fresh twist to the Diwali playlist, this track opens with Malayalam lyrics before transitioning into a high-energy desi dance number. Featured in this year’s musical hit Param Sundari, Danger is a punchy and vibrant addition to the festive mix!

Ghafoor - The B***ds of Bollywood - Shashwat Sachdev, Shilpa Rao, Ujwal Gupta

Powerful and cinematic, Ghafoor may not be a traditional festive song, but its bold arrangement and intense energy provide a compelling shift in mood. From the popular series The B**ds of Bollywood, the track is all set to add drama and edge to your celebrations.

Kufar- Diljit Dosanjh

From Diljit Dosanjh’s latest album AURA, Kufar featuring Manushi Chhillar is a true festive standout. The track blends irresistible beats with Diljit’s signature charm, creating a sound that’s both playful and high-energy. With its catchy rhythm and vibrant visuals, Kufar is the perfect anthem to set the dance floor buzzing this Diwali season.

Pair these tracks with a box of snacks, colourful lights, and someone who knows the hook steps - whether you are dancing solo, with your friends, or on a rooftop under the fireworks, this playlist is specially designed to be your soundtrack for the season!



