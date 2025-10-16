Diwali 2025 Dining in Mumbai: Where to Catch Festive Flavours in City

Diwali celebrations in Mumbai are always special as people not only sparkle in the skies, it is also on dining tables where family and friends share laughter with flavours which stretch the celebration late at night. I you're planning a family dinner, a getaway with friends, or a quiet dinner that still feels special, this festive season is all about celebrating togetherness through dining.

Also Read | Diwali Gift Viral Video: Employees Stunned as Company Surprises Them with This Lavish Festive Hampers.

Across the city, culinary hotspots, corners and restaurants are serving up festive menus that blend festive flavours and extravaganza. This year, three standout venues in the financial capital of India, i.e Mado Mado at Fairfield by Marriott, Kamats Legacy and Meetha by Radisson, invite food lovers to enjoy their exclusive offers and vibrant festive menus.

Featured Mumbai Venues for Diwali 2025

Mado Mado (Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport)

Mado Mado, located at Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, is renowned for its elegant interiors and innovative, contemporary Indian dining. For Diwali 2025, the restaurant features a special celebratory brunch and dinner menu with vibrant live food counters. creating a perfect luxury dining experience for the festive season.

Kamats Legacy at All Outlets



Kamats Legacy, with locations across Mumbai such as Malad, Vashi, Mira Road, and Nariman Point, brings the spirit of South Indian culinary traditions to Diwali 2025, calling it "South Vali Diwali". The restaurant is famous for its unlimited Onam Sadhya thali during the festival season, the restaurant will be serving new menu items for the Diwali season.

Meetha by Radisson



Meetha by Radisson specialises in premium Indian desserts and luxurious festival gift hampers. Their Diwali specials for 2025 include saffron-pista barfi, chocolate-coated gujiya, baked rasgulla, and royal dal halwa, packaged in elegant boxes—perfect for gifting or family celebrations.

For Diwali 2025, Mado Mado is the destination for those seeking a sophisticated, modern Indian festival feast in a hotel setting, while Kamats Legacy excels in traditional South Indian flavours and abundant festive thalis. Meetha by Radisson rounds out the list with exquisite sweets and gifting options, making these three spots essential stops for a memorable, flavorful Diwali celebration in Mumbai, like ragi dosa, ragi ghee podi idly and guntur soya curry and many more.