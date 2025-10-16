Diwali 2025: Make Crunchy Potato Sev at Home with This Quick and Easy Recipe

Sev is one of the most popular and crunchy snacks enjoyed across Indian households. It comes in a variety of types, each with a unique flavor and texture. Some common varieties include plain yellow sev, masala sev, potato sev, chili sev, garlic sev, and red gram flour sev. Each type offers a special taste that appeals to snack lovers of all ages. Light, crispy, and flavorful, sev is not just a treat for festivals but also a perfect everyday snack. (Diwali special: Potato sev is a must-have snack, very easy and quick recipe, try it.) Among these, potato sev stands out for its delicious taste and crunchy texture.

Among all these, potato sev is especially loved. It tastes delicious, is crunchy, and being light, it pairs perfectly with tea. The flavor of potato combined with the spices adds a vibrant touch to the snack. Potato sev is an excellent choice for festivals, travel, or everyday snacks. It’s very easy to make and stays fresh for several days. Definitely give it a try—it’s a perfect option for your Diwali treats.

Also Read: Recruiters Flag Concerns Over Parents Negotiating Salaries for Gen Z Candidates

Ingredients:

Potatoes

Gram flour (besan)

Turmeric

Red chili powder

Cumin powder

Coriander powder

Salt

Carom seeds (ajwain)

Dry mango powder (amchur)

Oil

Water

Method: