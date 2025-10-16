Diwali 2025: Make Crunchy Potato Sev at Home with This Quick and Easy Recipe
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 16, 2025 14:19 IST2025-10-16T14:18:43+5:302025-10-16T14:19:25+5:30
Sev is one of the most popular and crunchy snacks enjoyed across Indian households. It comes in a variety of types, each with a unique flavor and texture. Some common varieties include plain yellow sev, masala sev, potato sev, chili sev, garlic sev, and red gram flour sev. Each type offers a special taste that appeals to snack lovers of all ages. Light, crispy, and flavorful, sev is not just a treat for festivals but also a perfect everyday snack. (Diwali special: Potato sev is a must-have snack, very easy and quick recipe, try it.) Among these, potato sev stands out for its delicious taste and crunchy texture.
Among all these, potato sev is especially loved. It tastes delicious, is crunchy, and being light, it pairs perfectly with tea. The flavor of potato combined with the spices adds a vibrant touch to the snack. Potato sev is an excellent choice for festivals, travel, or everyday snacks. It’s very easy to make and stays fresh for several days. Definitely give it a try—it’s a perfect option for your Diwali treats.
Ingredients:
Potatoes
Gram flour (besan)
Turmeric
Red chili powder
Cumin powder
Coriander powder
Salt
Carom seeds (ajwain)
Dry mango powder (amchur)
Oil
Water
Method:
Boil the potatoes thoroughly. Once cooked, peel and then mash them well, ensuring there are no lumps. Mash the potatoes finely. Add gram flour, a teaspoon of turmeric, a little red chili powder, a teaspoon of coriander powder, a teaspoon of cumin powder, and salt to taste.
Heat a little oil. Add some carom seeds and half a teaspoon of dry mango powder to the potato-flour mixture. Gradually add water and knead the dough. It should be slightly soft—do not knead too hard. If the dough is already pliable, you can skip water.
Heat oil in a deep pan. Shape the potato dough into small balls and fill them into a sev maker. Drop the sev into medium-hot oil and fry until crispy. Once fried, break it into small pieces and store in an airtight container. This keeps the sev crisp and fresh for many days.