Diwali Faral 2025: Easy Crispy Mathri and Snacks to Impress Your Guests

Diwali is synonymous with sweets, snacks, and traditional dishes that fill homes with irresistible aromas. While many enjoy the sweet treats, spicy and savory snacks are equally popular during the festive season. During Diwali, people love trying a variety of snacks, and when guests arrive or for family gatherings, a mix of traditional items is prepared. Essential festive snacks often include kasuri methi-flavored treats, chakli, chivda, and mathri. If you are planning to make special savory treats at home this Diwali, mathri is an excellent choice. Stored in an airtight container, these remain crispy for days, making them perfect for evening serving.

Also Read: Diwali Special: Make These Sugar-Free Rava Ladoos in Just 10 Minutes for a Healthy Festive Treat

Making market-quality crispy mathri at home is easy and requires minimal time and ingredients. To prepare, mix 2 cups of all-purpose flour with 2 tablespoons of semolina and 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add ½ teaspoon each of kasuri methi, ajwain, and black pepper powder, along with salt to taste. Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a firm dough, then cover and let it rest for 10–15 minutes. Roll the dough into small balls, flatten them into discs, and make tiny holes with a fork. Fry the discs in heated oil on low flame, adding a touch of ghee for extra crispiness. Once golden, drain on tissue paper, let cool, and store in an airtight container for a crunchy Diwali treat.