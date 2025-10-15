Diwali Karanji Hack: Make 10 Perfect Karanjis at Once with This Tip

The preparations for Diwali sweets are now in full swing in homes across the country. Many people, especially women, are busy making traditional treats to celebrate the festival. Among all the festive snacks, Chivda is simple, quick, and doesn’t take much time to prepare. However, sweets like Chakli, Sev, Ladoo, Shankarpale, and Karanji require more effort and can be time-consuming. To help save time while still enjoying homemade delights, there are some clever shortcuts that make the process much easier. One such trick focuses on making Karanji quickly and efficiently, so you can prepare delicious, perfectly shaped Karanjis without spending hours in the kitchen.

Quick Trick to Make Karanji

Normally, when we make Karanji, we make small balls of dough, about the size of peda (sweet balls). Then we roll each ball into a flat puri-like shape. After that, we fill it with the stuffing and fold it to make the Karanji. This method takes quite a bit of time.

Here’s a special method: Take a larger ball of dough than you would normally use for a roti. Place it on a large rolling board and roll it out into a big roti. Once the large roti is ready, leave some space at the edges and place the Karanji filling in a circular pattern.

Now, fold the roti where the filling is and use a bowl or glass to cut out individual Karanjis. From one large roti, you can easily make 8–10 Karanjis. Give it a try!