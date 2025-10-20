Diwali Laxmi Pujan 2025 Rangoli Designs: Check Tips to Make Easy Traditional Design to Welcome Goddess Laxmi

Rangoli designs hold a special significance during Laxmi Puja, as they are believed to invite Goddess Laxmi—the harbinger of wealth and prosperity—into homes. On this auspicious day, people adorn their doorsteps and courtyards with intricate patterns made from vibrant colors, flower petals, rice flour, or eco-friendly materials. Traditional motifs like lotus flowers, kalash, footprints of Goddess Lakshmi, and diyas are especially popular, symbolizing divine blessings and good fortune. Adding shimmering diyas, candles, or even lights around the rangoli enhances its beauty, creating a serene and festive aura perfect for welcoming the goddess. Here are some videos that will give you tips and design ideas for making rangoli for Laxmi Puja and Diwali:

1. Diya Rangoli:

2. Swastik Toran Rangoli:

Also Read: Creative Rangoli Designs for Dhanteras and Diwali 2025 to Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

3. Lotus Diya Rangoli:

4. Laxmi Pujan Rangoli:

5. Multicolour/Peacock Rangoli:

Creating a beautiful rangoli during Laxmi Puja is more than just decoration—it is a heartfelt way to welcome prosperity, positivity, and divine blessings into your home. Whether you choose traditional motifs or modern designs, each pattern reflects your creativity and devotion, making the festive spirit truly vibrant and memorable.