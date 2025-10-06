Diwali Skin Care Tips: Homemade Turmeric Remedy to Brighten Face, Neck, and Hands

Diwali is around the corner and as every one is prepping to welcome the festival of lights and sweets. People get ready and visit their friends and family on these days. To be picture perfect you should make sure that you have that glow. But did you know that to get that glow, you don't have to spend lots of money on parlour or expensive treatment.

We always ignore the darkened skin, due to which the skin color does not get any on the face and neck or the corners of the hands. No matter what the season, we have to face the problems of tanning on the skin, hands, and feet. Sun, dust or pollution affects the skin and then the skin turns black. The amount of dead skin also increases. In such a situation, it is not always possible for us to go to the parlor and do a cleanup and facial. At this time, we can use a spoonful of turmeric remedy. Let's see how to do this remedy.

To prepare a face pack, you will need turmeric, coffee, lemon juice and honey. To do this remedy, first of all, you have to roast turmeric powder on a pan. Roast the turmeric until it turns brown. Mix coffee powder, lemon juice and honey in it and make a paste. Apply this paste on the neck, elbows and tanning areas. Clean the skin after 15 minutes. This will remove the dirt and blackness accumulated on the skin.

Turmeric contains curcumin. Which helps protect your skin from inflammation. It helps to cleanse the skin and protect it from bacteria. It also helps to reduce acne and pimples. Coffee increases blood circulation. It increases the glow on the skin. Coffee acts as a natural scrub. Lemon juice acts as a bleaching agent for the skin. It helps to lighten blemishes, tanning and dark spots on the skin.