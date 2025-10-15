Diwali Special: How to Make Perfect Rava Laddu for Diwali Faral; Follow These Simple Tips

Diwali festival is filled with joy and happiness, we wear new dress, prepare food which is called as faral. Rava (Suji Ladu) are one of the main items included in faral. If you are thinking of making Suji (Rawa) Ladu then here is the perfect recipe for this. Their are few important tips that we should remember while making ladus.

Manytimes while make rava laddus we are not able to make sugar syrup properly, it remains raw and sometimes it is overcooked. In both these cases, the laddus get spoil. Sometimes they become very brittle and sometimes they do not break . To avoid all this and make laddus perfect, let's see what exactly needs to be done.

Recipe for making rava laddus in your kitchen

Sarita's Kitchen has shared the perfect ladus recipe and for that we need these ingredients.

Fine semolina 4 cups Polish gold and silver jewelry at home for Diwali, 3 solutions - the jewelry will shine like new.. 1 cup of plain ghee 2.5 cups of sugar 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder 1 tablespoon of dried fruit slices

Recipe: To roast the semolina (Rawa) , keep a pan on the gas. Always use a thick-bottomed pan for this. So that the semolina does not burn. Also, always use fine semolina to make laddus. After the pan is heated, add ghee to it and after the ghee melts, add semolina and roast it on low flame. While the semolina is roasting, add ghee occasionally.

After roasting the semolina, keep the pan on the gas to heat. Add sugar to it. Add water to it so that it comes just a little above the sugar and cook it. Once the mixture is cooked, turn off the heat. Now add this hot mixture to the cooked and cooled rava. While adding the mixture, keep stirring it like rava. Initially, the mixture will seem thin but gradually it will thicken. Once the mixture thickens, turn the laddus over.