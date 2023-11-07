DIY hacks to decorate your home this Diwali

Diwali is approaching and the excitement is high. Here are some crazy home decor ideas for Diwali which can give your abode a new look.

Diyas And Candles: The most favorable decorating piece on Diwali is Diya and Candles. You can buy some plain and simple diyas and candles, light them and decorate the boundary of your house, along walls, along with entrances and pavements, facades, etc. Also with the creative look, they will leave your house with a faint fragrance to it.

Floating Candles: The floating candles are part of the modern decoration that looks very beautiful and fresh when used as a centerpiece of accent decor. You just have to fill decorated bowls with water and put some floating candles in them. Also can put a few flower petals or glitter in them. You can keep these bowls at different places in your house like putting them on the center table along with sweets and dry fruits beside them look very exquisite.

Floral Decorations: Right from potted buds to lucky bamboos, flowers can put a dash of nature and color to your Diwali festival. Get the charming look of the center table by putting a brass pot and filling it with floating flowers.

Handmade Art and Crafts: Engage in DIY projects like creating paper lanterns, wall art, or fabric hangings. Get creative and involve your family in crafting beautiful decorations.

Colourful Fabrics: Use colourful and patterned fabrics to drape over furniture, create cushion covers, or hang as curtains. Fabrics can add a burst of colour and festivity to your home.