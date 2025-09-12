DIY Milk Facial Remove Tanning and Dryness in 4 Easy Steps Ahead of Navratri

Ahead of Navratri everyone is trying hard to get picture perfect skin. If you also want the clean and glow skin without going to parlor then try this simple remedy. Here is the simple face mask that you can make with ingredients that are available at home.

First step is to take raw milk and try doing a milk facial at home in four steps as per the method mentioned below. You will see a great change in the skin. The tanning and dryness of the skin will go away and the skin will become well moisturized and soft.

How to do a milk facial at home?

First step of doing a milk facial is cleansing. Before doing any facial, we clean our face. We have to do the same in this facial too. To do that, take cold raw milk. Dip a cotton ball in it and wipe the cotton ball over the face and clean the face. This reduces all the dirt and grime on the skin.

For the second step, add rice flour to raw milk and mix it well. Now your scrub is ready. Gently massage your face with this scrub for a minute and then wash your face. It helps in removing dead skin, blackheads, and whiteheads.

For the third step, mix aloe vera gel and raw milk and massage your face for 5 minutes and then wipe your face with cotton.

Now try the last step of the milk facial. In this, you have to apply a homemade face mask to your face. For this, take milk powder and gram flour in equal quantities in a bowl. Add a pinch of turmeric to it. Prepare a face mask by adding raw milk. Apply this mask to your face and wash your face after 15 minutes. Moisturize your face after washing your face. You will see a great change in your skin.