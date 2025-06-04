Migraines can significantly impact work productivity, often triggered by lack of sleep, excessive stress, and poor nutrition. Painkillers and self-relief offer temporary solutions, but yoga, specifically face yoga practiced for 10 minutes, can provide more sustainable relief. For some eating salt and sugary food like chocolate or fries can be helpful and may be your brain's way of signaling or soothing itself; recognizing these cues can improve migraine management.

Their are three stage of Migraine, Prodrome, Aura, Pain and Postdrome

Prodrome is the first stage of migraine which happens days before a headache. During this stage you feel tired, irritable and low mood. During this person suffering from it often crave for cold drinks and fries to boost their salt and sugar cravings.

In second stage which is known as Aura person may see visual disturbance like flashing lights or odd sensation like pins and needles. Sudden widening of constricted brain blood vessels can trigger intense migraine pain by activating pain receptors, signaling potential vascular issues. This pain often leaves people restless and feels like not eating anything and opting for medications like triptans that helps to restore the chemical balance in brain. Postdrome is the hangover migraine which brings lingering symptoms like fatigue, nausea and brain fog after the head pain fades.

Read More: Health Tips: How to Beat Fatigue and Shortness of Breath While Climbing Stairs

Solution for the migraine can be different for different person. Recognizing the prodrome phase and supporting your nervous system before pain onset may be the most effective way to mitigate a migraine attack, though individual solutions vary.