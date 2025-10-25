Do You Kill Mosquitoes With Your Hands? This Habit Can Cause Serious Infections

Rainy season and winter are the seasons when mosquitoes swarm everywhere. During these days, the number of mosquitoes increases tremendously. Mosquitoes are unbearable in the evening. Therefore, we also see that in many houses, doors and windows are closed when evening comes. Otherwise, mosquitoes enter the house and make it difficult to sit in the house. At such times, when a mosquito comes in front of us, many people have the habit of clapping their hands and killing the mosquito. After that, 90 percent of people do not bother to get up and wash their hands. But see how bad this can affect your health.

Do you kill mosquitoes quickly with your hands but do not wash your hands?

After killing a mosquito with your hands, the blood from its body gets on your hands. Often it is not visible. But it is in the form of very fine particles that are on your hands. Some people kill many mosquitoes in this way. In fact, killing mosquitoes in this way is very wrong.

But if you are still making this mistake, then wash your hands thoroughly afterwards. Because it can invite many different diseases. If you have a small wound on your hand, the bacteria in the mosquito's blood can enter your body and increase the risk of fungal and bacterial infections.

Not only this, it can also cause many skin diseases. It can also cause problems like itching, rashes, and red spots on the skin. If these dirty hands touch food or your lips and mouth, there is also a risk of digestive diseases.

Moreover, there is also a risk of mosquito-related diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus. Therefore, experts say to stop killing mosquitoes with your hands and use different remedies like mosquito bats, incense sticks, and creams to repel mosquitoes.