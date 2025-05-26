Do You Sneeze Often? Know These 2 Causes That Have Nothing to Do with Cough And Cold

When your body comes into contact with allergens or irritants, it can react. For example, spicy foods might make you cough, and dust could make your eyes red. Sneezing is a normal reaction, but you might sneeze too much for different reasons. Let's find out what those reasons are. Sneezing is a natural and protective physiological reaction which indicates that something is blocked in the nose or throat, or air is forcefully expelled through the nose and mouth to throw out those elements. Thus, those fine particles are expelled from the body. In medical terms, this is called sternutation. Sneezing is necessary, but sneezing constantly is not good. There are some different reasons behind it.

Many people are allergic to things like pollen, pet hair, especially dust and soil. Therefore, when they come in contact with them, they sneeze profusely. Air is expelled forcefully from the nose, which also causes blood to come out of the nose. Those with such allergies should take appropriate measures under the advice of a doctor. It will be most convenient to use a mask when going out. Also, take care to reduce contact with dust. Some people also sneeze at the smell of perfumes and scents. They cannot stand the smell and their head starts pounding. If this is the case, stop using perfumes. If someone is using them, stand a little distance away. The frequency of sneezing increases due to constant respiratory infections. The mucous membrane in the nose swells and this causes sneezing. The right treatment to reduce the frequency of colds, coughs, and fever. If you have a constant cold, there is a possibility of sinusitis. Therefore, you should see a doctor in time.

Solution: Drink turmeric milk. Drink plain hot water. Also drink ginger tea. Take care that your nose does not dry out. These simple measures can also reduce the frequency of sneezing.