Does Coffee Help You Lose Weight? Hot Coffee Proven More Effective Than Cold

As the new year starts and weight loss resolutions surge, many overlook a key factors like the impact of daily coffee consumption. Understanding the nuances between hot and cold coffee could yield noticeable results within a month. Currently, coffee has become a favorite for many on their weight loss journey. Whether it's to start the morning or to overcome fatigue after a workout, coffee provides refreshment. But a question arises in the minds of many dieters: Is drinking hot coffee more beneficial or cold coffee?

Since both have different effects on our bodies. Coffee is one of the world's most popular beverages. Let's find out which type of coffee is beneficial for weight loss. Drinking hot coffee increases body temperature, which activates metabolism and accelerates the calorie-burning process. The caffeine in black coffee stimulates fat burning. Drinking hot coffee on an empty stomach in the morning or before a workout increases energy, allowing for better exercise. Hot coffee also helps reduce appetite, which prevents overeating.

Cold coffee's effect depends on its preparation. If you drink plain black cold coffee, the body uses more energy to digest it. Cold beverages need to adjust to the body's temperature, thus burning a small amount of calories. Often, cold coffee contains milk, sugar, flavored syrups, or ice cream. Such cold coffee can significantly increase your weight.

Also Read: Why Regular Check-Ups Are Not Enough: 8 Everyday Health Errors People Often Ignore

What you add to your coffee is most important for weight loss. Adding sugar, full-cream milk, and whipped cream makes coffee unhealthy. If you are planning to lose weight from the very first day of the new year, then black hot coffee is the safest and most effective option. Also, with proper exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep, you will lose weight within a month.