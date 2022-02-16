Does pollution age your skin prematurely?

New Delhi, Feb 16 It is often said that the three S's stress, smoking and the sun can cause skin damage. Pollution contains a lot of microscopic particles which penetrates your skin, breaks down the collagen and oxidise the lipid layer. Pollution can result in dehydration, dullness, uneven skin tone and even cause atopic dermatitis and eczema. Research has proven that now even pollution can cause premature ageing and acne.

Light Up Beauty, an Indian skincare brand, has been trying to solve the issues faced by the Indian skin due to pollution. They believe in creating an honest, transparent, clean and diverse range of products in the skincare category, Meenakshi Ganesh, Founder, and CEO, 'Light Up Beauty', said, "Our mission at 'Light Up Beauty' was to create an Indian version of the International brands which create effective but extremely expensive skincare. Our aim was to cater to every one by bringing affordable and smart skincare to the market that actually works. We also use international standard ingredients but blend them in a synergistic manner that delivers sustainable results. We want our clients to flaunt their natural complexion and bid farewell to filters and heavy layers of makeup with our glow-enhancing skincare range. We want to combat problems like pollution and UV damage which Ind commonly face. Most international brands don't provide effective solutions for such problems. At 'Light Up', we care deeply about these concerns and wish to deliver real products with real results."

Since pollution exists in various forms such as ultraviolet radiation, particulate matter and hydrocarbons, developing effective anti-pollution skincare has been the focus of major pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies. Though a clean diet and healthy lifestyle can help address some of the damage caused by pollution, intense hydration and topical antioxidants make a huge difference in combating pollution.

