Don’t Just Rinse! Here’s How to Properly Clean Your Water Bottle to Prevent Bacteria Build-Up

Most of the houses are such that at least one person has to carry a water bottle with them every day when leaving the house. People who go to office, college, school need a water bottle every day. Now that children's schools have started, cleaning and filling the children's water bags or bottles every day has also increased the mother's work. It often happens that before filling the daily water bottle, it is just rinsed once with water and then filled. But if you do this every day and have been washing the water bottle in the same way for months, you are wrong.

How often and how should you wash the water bottle?

Although the water bottle looks clean from the outside and inside, it contains many bacteria. Therefore, it should be cleaned every two to three days using a bottle brush. Using a brush removes the stickiness on the inside of the bottle and makes the bottle clean. Once a week, on a holiday, add hot water and a little salt to the bottle. Cover the bottle and shake it vigorously up and down. After that, clean the bottle with a brush and wash the bottle thoroughly with clean water again. It is necessary to clean the bottle in this way every week.

Often, it happens in the case of small children that children do not empty the water bottle after bringing it home from school. The bottle is opened right before going to school the next day, and within a few minutes, it is filled with water and the lid is put back on.

A bottle that is closed day and night can be harmful to health. Empty the water bottle after coming home and keep it open without closing it for a few hours. The next morning, wash it and only then fill it with water, because a bottle that is constantly closed becomes very damp and starts to smell musty.