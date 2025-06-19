Drink This Coriander-Cumin Water Twice a Day to Boost Digestion and Lose Weight

Instead of buying expensive weight loss drinks, you can make a great weight loss drink at home using a few specific ingredients. It doesn't take much effort. One such weight loss drink that has been around for years is coriander-cumin water. It is very easy to make. It doesn't taste bad either. There is no need to drink anything bitter while gagging. Drink this drink at least twice a day. It will definitely help. However, drinking this water alone is not beneficial; exercise and a proper diet are also necessary.

Both coriander and cumin are very good for digestion. Therefore, cumin is used daily in the diet. Cumin is added to the porridge so that the food does not stick and it digests quickly. Also, this water is beneficial for releasing a stomach that is swollen due to vata and gas. Trapped and stored gas is released. When digestion is good, weight is also reduced and the stomach is supported.

Ingredients

Coriander, cumin, water

Recipe: Take a bowl of coriander. Also take a bowl of cumin. Saute both well. Saute without adding any oil, ghee, or water. Combine both the ingredients in a mixer and grind them into a powder. Grind them evenly. Store in an airtight container. Fill two glasses of water in a pan.

Add a teaspoon of coriander and cumin powder to it and boil the water to make one glass. Drink this water every morning. You can also drink it in the evening.