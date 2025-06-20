Dry Cough During Monsoon? Try This Natural Syrup Made from Nagveli Leaves

Rainy season means humid weather, continuous rain and increased humidity in the atmosphere, all of which cause many changes in the atmosphere Due to these changes in the atmosphere that occur frequently during the monsoon, we get many diseases and infections very quickly. The risk of infectious diseases like cold, cough, fever increases during the monsoon. Dry cough in particular is a very common but annoying problem, because if you have a dry cough, your throat is constantly sore . A dry cough accompanied by a sore throat can disrupt work and sleep. This persistent cough is often difficult to treat, causing throat pain that makes talking uncomfortable. Even with medication, it can linger for days, leading to fatigue. Dry coughs are common during the monsoon season. Let's explore preventive measures and effective home remedies.

Effective home remedies for dry cough...

To make a home remedy for dry cough, you will need 3 to 4 leaves of nagveli, a small piece of ginger, 1 tablespoon of honey, a pinch of black pepper powder, and a clean cotton cloth.

What exactly should you do now?

First of all, wash 3 to 4 leaves of nagveli. Then cut these leaves into medium-sized pieces. Now, take the pieces of nagveli leaves and a small piece of ginger in a bowl and grind both these ingredients together and make them fine. Then, put this paste of the leaves in a clean cotton cloth and press it lightly with your hands and extract its juice in a bowl. Then, mix 1 tablespoon of honey and a pinch of black pepper powder in this juice. Your homemade syrup for dry cough is ready to drink. Drinking 1 tablespoon of this Nagveli leaf syrup every morning on an empty stomach helps in reducing the problem of dry cough. Along with this, if you have a sore throat due to constant coughing, this remedy provides relief to the throat.

Benefits of drinking homemade syrup of Nagveli leaves...

1. Nagveli leaves: - It is beneficial in reducing the problem of dry cough by opening the respiratory tract.

2. Ginger: - A piece of ginger reduces sore throat and inflammation.

3. Honey:- Honey soothes a sore throat caused by frequent coughing and reduces the intensity of the cough.

4. Black pepper powder:- Black pepper powder helps in increasing immunity by reducing bacterial infections.