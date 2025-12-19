Dry Hands in Winter? Try These Simple Natural Remedies for Soft Skin

During the winter months, cold winds and pollution cause significant damage to the skin. Dry skin is the most troublesome problem during this time. Besides the face, the skin on the hands also becomes dry, making it difficult to wear sleeveless dresses. Using chemical-based products can further damage the skin. Therefore, today we will tell you about some natural and simple remedies that you can use to prevent your hands from becoming dry.

Glycerin is a slightly sticky liquid. It has a sweet taste, but chemically speaking, glycerin is a trihydroxy sugar alcohol. It helps repair the skin and keeps it soft for a longer time. However, applying it directly to the skin can cause irritation for those with sensitive skin. Therefore, when applying it to the skin, mix it with an oil or lotion. Doing so will prevent dryness in your hands throughout the day.

Thick Moisturizer

Nowadays, moisturizers and lotions are available in the market that are formulated according to different skin types. Perhaps the lotion you are using is made for oily skin, which is why your skin is drying out quickly. Creamy lotions tend to wear off the skin very quickly. Therefore, use a moisturizer that will keep your skin soft, penetrate deep into the skin, and keep it hydrated for a longer time.

Drink plenty of water

Many people make the mistake of drinking less water during the winter. This increases the risk of dehydration in winter. If you don't feel like drinking water, at least increase your intake of other liquids. You can drink coconut water, vegetable juices, and soups. All these things help keep your body and skin hydrated. Along with this, drink plenty of water as well. Oils and Lotions

Some people apply oil to their skin, while others use lotion. Applying these separately doesn't have much effect, and the skin starts to dry out. However, if you mix a little coconut oil with the lotion before applying it, the oil penetrates deeper into the skin, and the skin stays hydrated for a longer time.