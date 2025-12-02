Dry Lips in Winter: Common Mistakes That Make Chapped Lips Worse

Dry lips in the cold is a very common problem, but we unknowingly increase the discomfort caused by it. Dry air in the cold, less drinking water, the effects of sunlight, dust and cold wind all reduce the natural oil on the lips. Initially, the skin appears slightly dry, but some of our wrong habits make this problem more serious.

The first habit is biting the lips and constantly moving the tongue on them. We think that moving the tongue provides moisture, but on the contrary, saliva dries the skin even more. When saliva spreads on the lips, it reduces the natural moisture on the lips. The lips temporarily appear wet. Biting the lips tears their delicate skin, which also bleeds and increases the pain. Constant touching and grinding the teeth to remove the removed skin deepens the problem.

In the cold, the dry air of the heater in the house and the cold winds outside put stress on both the lips. Drinking less water throughout the day reduces the moisture in the body and its effect is first seen on the lips. Sometimes the cheap or highly scented lipsticks and lip glosses we use can also dry out the skin. Sunlight also affects the lips, but we usually do not apply sun protection to them.

Due to this, the lips not only dry but also crack, causing problems such as bleeding, darkening, and constant irritation. Some people try to moisten the lips with hot tea or coffee, but the change in temperature increases the sensitivity of the skin. Also, applying something cold is bad. So do not do such remedies.

In such a case, some simple but important rules make a big difference. First of all, it is important to stop the habit of biting your lips and avoiding tongue twisting. Drinking enough water and taking natural moisturizing foods like ghee with meals are beneficial. A simple lip balm that protects the lips from cold, dust, and sunlight is useful when going out. Applying almond oil to the lips and rose water are also beneficial.

In short, dry lips are not just a problem of cold weather, our small daily mistakes are increasing this problem. If we identify them and take proper care of them, our lips will become soft and healthy again.