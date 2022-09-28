Durga Puja and its significance

New Delhi, Sep 28 Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in the Indian subcontinent that honours and reveres the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates Durga's victory over Mahishasur.

The first day of Durga Puja is Mahalaya, which marks the arrival of the goddess. On the sixth day, Sasthi, celebrations and worship begin. The goddess is worshipped in her various forms as Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati over the next three days.

The celebrations conclude with Vijaya Dashami

