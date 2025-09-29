Durga Puja Pandals in Mumbai: Where to Experience Authentic Bengali Festivities

Bengali's celebrating Durga Pooja is one of the most gracious and a sight to behold. Mumbai is also known for lavish and glamours Pandal's. We can say that during Navratri, it turns as a mini Kolkata. Today, we are going to tell you must visit Durga Puja Pandal.

Bombay Durgabari Samiti: This pandal is located in Cumballa Hill and is known for organising one of the best Durga puja and is among the oldest puja pandal's in Mumbai. It was established in 1930s and has deep rooted tradition. The “ekchala” idols and Sandhi Puja are unmissable. If you’re looking for authentic Durgo Pujo vibes in Mumbai, head to this spot.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja: It is located near SNDT University Ground 1, Daulat Nagar, Santacruz, Juhu, If you are someone in north Mumbai, then you can’t miss out experiencing the puja celebrations of North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja. The grand pandal attracts huge crowds and Bollywood celebrities, making it a must-visit destination for festive glamour.

Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durga Puja: Bandra’s Puja offers a distinctly Bengali experience, featuring Rabindra Sangeet in the evenings and vibrant cultural performances throughout the 10-day festival. The delicious Bengali cuisine and family-friendly atmosphere make it an ideal destination.

Lokhandwala Durgotsav: Andheri is famous for its elaborate themes and beautiful idols, and as one of Mumbai's most prominent puja pandals, it's a great place to spot Bollywood stars. Evenings offer lively music, drama, and food stalls, where you can enjoy Kolkata's delicious kathi rolls and mishti doi.

Balkanji Bari Puja: Santacruz's Balkanji Bari Puja is also quite famous and attracts celebrities from Bollywood. The pandal is popular among locals and visitors alike, renowned for its magnificent idols and engaging cultural programs. Be sure to sample the bhog prasad.

Powai Bengali Welfare Association (PBWA): If you are big fan of durga pooja and their lavish pandal then, you can't miss Hiranandani Garden's Powai Bengali Welfare Association. Since 2006, PBWA has been organising a colourful Durga Puja pandal at the MCGM Grounds in Hiranandani. This year (2025), the theme is “Jaya Hey”, which celebrates scientific progress and defence forces of our nation. When here, expect larger-than-life idols, and cultural performances.

Durga Puja Association (CDPA) : Chembur Durga Puja Association has been organising Durga Puja for a very long time. This year will mark its 71st Durga Puja celebration. The CDPA pandal at Jawahar Ground is among Mumbai’s largest and attracts lakhs of devotees and photographers on a daily basis. This year’s highlights include Pingla art from West Bengal.

Also Read: Dussehra 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat Puja Timings and Significance of Vijayadashami

Vashi Durga Puja: The Vashi Durga Puja pandal, though located across the harbor, is a worthwhile visit for its vibrant atmosphere and artistic pandals. It draws diverse crowds from across Mumbai and offers memorable bhog prasad and live performances.