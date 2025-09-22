Durga Saptashati in Navratri 2025: Why Devotees Read This Spiritual Book During Nine Days of Worship

Sharidya Navratri includes worshiping good cooking nice and Satvik food playing dandiya and Navratri, but this also includes reading spiritual book. By reading this chapter means you are praying goddess for good life and ealth. Durga Saptashati is spiritual book you should read during these nine days to get blessing from goddess. Find out what effect reading this text has on us and why it should be read. Worshiping Goddess, an ancient practice, reveres the divine feminine as the embodiment of power. Found worldwide, devotion to the Goddess takes diverse forms. In Indian culture, the Goddess holds a unique position as a maternal figure. The 'Durga Saptashati,' a key text on Goddess Durga and an insightful work on female power, is part of the ancient 'Markandeya Purana.' The eternal Goddess permeates the universe, manifesting in varied forms across time.

Another name of 'Durga Saptashati' is 'Devi Mahatmya'. It has 13 chapters and in it, the Goddess appears in the form of Mahishasuramardini and how she fought a fierce battle with the evil and cruel demons who had abandoned the common people as 'Trahi Bhagwan' and destroyed them, is described in luscious language. Originally, this book had only 568 verses, but from time to time it was added to and finally its number reached 700. That is why this book came to be known as 'Durga Saptashati' over time. Goddess Durga is worshipped in two ways, 'external' and 'internal'. Out of this, there are two parts of external worship. They are: 'Vedic' and 'Tantrik'. In addition to sacrifice, penance, devotion, knowledge and yoga, Vedic worship also includes idol worship. In Tantric meditation, it is said that in Goddess worship, Tantric becomes one with the Goddess in every sense.

Mahishasura is presented in the 'Markandeya Purana' as a symbol of the human mind endowed with the guna of darkness. But in the 'Devi Bhagavata', he is shown to be mad or blinded by love for the Goddess. 'Durga Saptashati' is not just a heroic story of the destruction of demons, but a trinity of karma, devotion and knowledge, which fulfills all the desires of the devotee. By reciting this book in a specific manner, all the desires of the reciter are fulfilled, there is no doubt about it. 'Durga Saptashati' is an incomparable collection of Asya Siddha Mantras, and its ritualized recitation helps in awakening the Kundalini of the reciters. Not only this, but the worship and worship of the Navadurgas during Navratri awakens the relevant chakras out of the six chakras, this is undeniable! Apart from this, some Siddhis are also achieved.

Also Read: Why Devotees Fast During Navratri 2025: Importance of Self-Control and Spiritual Discipline

It is mentioned in the Ramayana that Shri Ram, who was saddened by the separation of Sita, recited the 'Saptashati' properly during Navratri. As a result, Sita was returned to Shri Ram by the grace of Bhagwati. Not only this, the victory over Lanka was also achieved by her grace. Lord Shankar once said to Mother Parvati, 'Without the power of Parvati, I am like Shiva, a corpse, and when I am powerful, I immediately fulfill any wish of the devotee. Kach Argala Kilak, the main secret. Vaikrut Rahasya, Murti Rahasya are the secrets of Saptashati and even if there are differences in their order, the person concerned gets the desired result and success by reciting the Saptashati properly.