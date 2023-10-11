Dussehra 2023: Date, History, and its Significance

Dussehra is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India. The festival is also known as Vijayadashami. The festival marks the triumph of good over evil. Dussehra also marks the end of Navaratri, a nine-night festival dedicated to worshipping different forms of the goddess Durga. The Navratri festival will be on October 15, 2023 in India. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.The history of Dussehra dates back to ancient times and is associated with various mythological stories.

According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana, fought against the demon king Ravana to rescue Sita from his captivity. After a battle that lasted for ten days, Lord Rama defeated Ravana on the tenth day, which is celebrated as Dussehra. Lord Rama's victory symbolises the triumph of righteousness over evil forces. The story of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya is depicted through various cultural performances during Dussehra celebrations in India. The festival holds an important significance in Hindu culture. The festival represents the victory of good over evil, light over darkness. In India, Dussehra is celebrated with great fervor across the country. The festivities vary from region to region. In a few parts of the country, Ramlila performances help to narrate the dramatic story of Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. These performances take place in open-air stages or temporary theaters, where actors portray different characters from the Ramayana.



