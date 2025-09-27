Dussehra 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat Puja Timings and Significance of Vijayadashami

After Navratri's nine days celebration, on 10th day we celebrate Vijayadashami which is also known as Dussehra. According to mythological stories, on this day Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. Ashwina, on Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Dussehra is celebrated. This year, on October 2, 2025, we will celebrate Dussehra. We worship lord Rama on this day and his victory over evil.

Vijayadashami 2025: Date and Time

Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:01 PM on Oct 01, 2025

Dashami Tithi Ends - 07:10 PM on Oct 02, 2025

Vijay Muhurat - 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:21 PM to 03:44 PM

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:13 AM on Oct 02, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:34 AM on Oct 03, 2025

Puja Rituals and Significance

Dussehra is one of the religious festival among hindus and it is consider as one of the 3.5 special muhuratas. On the tenth day of the Navratri celebration, people celebrate Dussehra. Other than that it is said that Goddess Durga also killed drmon Mahishasura on this day. This festival is called Vijayadashami because it is the day of triumph over evil. Twenty days later, on Diwali, Lord Rama returns to his hometown, Ayodhya after defeating the demon Ravana.

Goddess Durga Mantra

Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadraa Kaali Kapalini Durga Kshama Shivadhattri Swaha Swadha Namostute..!!