Dussehra 2025 Rangoli Designs: Beautiful Apta Leaf Inspired Patterns to Try at Home

Dussehra is a festival of tradition, joy and excitement. On this day, Apta leaves are considered like gold and have special significance. On this day, it is our traditional custom to give 'gold' to each other by giving Apta leaves. Festivals like Dussehra - Diwali are incomplete without Rangoli. On Dussehra, we celebrate the festival by making different types of beautiful, attractive, and striped Rangoli.

Rangoli not only enhances the beauty of the festival, but also makes the house and yard look more beautiful by decorating it. You can make unique and artistic Rangoli by making different designs of Apta leaves, which have special significance on the festival of Dussehra. Let's see simple but attractive designs of Apta leaves and make this year's Dussehra more special! light a lamp or 'Shubh Dussehra' in the middle, draw a design of Apta leaves around it and fill it with the green color of the Rangoli, so that the Rangoli looks more prominent.

1. Along with the Apta leaves, marigold flowers also have equal importance on Dussehra. You can make a beautiful Rangoli for Dussehra festival with the help of marigold flower petals and Rangoli.

2. You can make such a beautiful Rangoli design with the help of real Apta leaves, marigold flowers, lamp, Saraswati, turmeric - kumquat, Akshata.

3. By making Apta leaves with Rangoli, you can also make a beautiful design of Nathi that will look good on its side and give the Rangoli a more attractive look.

4. If you have less time and space to make Rangoli, you can make a small but beautiful and quick Rangoli by writing a small Apta leaf and a message like Happy Dussehra.

5. With different colors of Rangoli, if you make Apta leaves and marigold flower designs in the Rangoli and decorate it with lamps around it, your Rangoli will look more beautiful.

7. This festival is also called 'Vijaya Dashami' because Rama killed Ravana. As a symbol of this, we can also design a rangoli by showing bows and arrows, apatya leaves, turmeric - kumquat in the rangoli.

8. We can also decorate every corner of the house or yard by drawing such a rangoli.

9. On the day of Dussehra, we build a toran of marigold flowers at the door, on this day the toran also has special importance. Due to this, we can also draw neat and linear rangoli of such toran designs.